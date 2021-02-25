 

Saudi cabinet discussed initiatives to restore global oil market stability

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday discussed the results of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives to restore the stability of global oil markets and sustainability of oil supplies to the world. In a virtual session chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Cabinet pointed out that these initiatives were taken with an aim to mitigate […]

The post Saudi cabinet discussed initiatives to restore global oil market stability appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1