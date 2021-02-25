Greece opening resident mission in Bangladesh

The government of Greece is interested to set up its resident mission office in Bangladesh and the necessary work is underway to this end. Newly appointed non-resident ambassador of Greece to Bangladesh Dinoyssios Kyvetos today told this while he presented his credential to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here yesterday evening. Greece ambassador said […]
