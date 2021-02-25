In response to a Serbian court’s decision today sentencing former mayor Dragoljub Simonovic to more than four years in prison for ordering an arson attack on the home of journalist Milan Jovanović, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement: “It is welcome news to see a Serbian court sentence the person responsible for […]

The post CPJ welcomes sentencing in arson attack on Serbian journalist appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings