After failing to defame the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, infamous half-sister of King of Jordan, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein [also known as Princess Haya] has resorted to fresher tricks of blackmailing her former husband Sheikh Maktoum by releasing a staged and back-dated video of Sheikha Latifa bint al-Maktoum (also known […]
The post Orchestrated propaganda against ruler of Dubai appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Comments are closed. Please check back later.