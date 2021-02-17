Brittany Higgins’ allegation she was raped in a minister’s office at Parliament House is just one of a number of recent stories of bullying, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct that have exposed the dark side of working conditions for some political staffers. Writes Maria Maley As a researcher of political staff in Australia, I am trying to understand why […]

The post Political staffers vulnerable to sexual misconduct appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings