Worker dies from electrocution

A construction worker was electrocuted at Ghoshbag in Ashulia area of Savar upazila on the outskirts of the capital on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Mojaffar, son of Abdul Gafur Miah, a resident of Dimla upazila in Nilphamari district.

Sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station Ahiduzzaman said Mojaffar came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working at a house in the area at night.

Later, he was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead; according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express