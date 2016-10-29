American Airlines jet catches fire on takeoff

An American Airlines plane has caught fire on the runway of Chicago's O'Hare airport while taking off on Friday.

The Boeing 767 bound for Miami blew a tyre and damaged an engine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The pilot aborted the take-off and evacuated everyone on board via emergency chutes as black smoke billowed from the plane.

City fire spokesman Larry Langford said 19 passengers and one flight attendant were taken to a hospital with minor injuries - such as bumps, bruises and sprained ankles - suffered in exiting the plane. There were no burns or cases of smoke inhalation.

"We are taking care of our customers and crew members and are re-accommodating our passengers on another flight to Miami this evening," the American Airlines statement said.

The incident took place at 14:35 local time (19:35 GMT).

At 15:00, fire service officials announced that the fire was out.

Meanwhile, a FedEx plane caught fire at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport after its landing gear collapsed on landing, the FAA said; according to agencies.

—–

Source: The Financial Express