Top US court to hear transgender case

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a transgender rights case which could determine whether schools let students use bathrooms based on gender identity.

The case concerns a Virginia public school district trying to prevent a female-born 17-year-old transgender student from using the boys' bathroom.

The justices are expected to rule on the case before the end of June.

The high court is one justice short after the death of Antonin Scalia, which could lead to a 4-4 decision.

Schools districts nationwide remain conflicted on whether to require transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding with the sex listed on their birth certificates, according to BBC News.

ZR

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express