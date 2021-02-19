Russia expels Estonian diplomat

Moscow expelled an Estonian embassy employee in response to Tallinn’s declaration of a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday. “Recently, Estonia groundlessly declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata,” the diplomat said, adding that the diplomat worked on culture and education. “The Russian […]

