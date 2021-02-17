Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), spoke to participants in a February 8 Middle East Forum webinar about the Biden administration’s declared ambition to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the Iranian regime. Writes Marilyn Stern The Obama administration entered the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran […]
The post Iranian regime is economically and ideologically bankrupt appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Comments are closed. Please check back later.