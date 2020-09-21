Daniel Greenfield No administration since Jimmy Carter’s had done more to enable and appease Islamic terrorists than the Obama-Biden administration.
The post Following 9/11, Biden wanted to send US$200m to Islamic terrorists appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.