Oren Litwin Explosive testimony given in a Federal Court accusing Representative Ilhan Omar of taking bribes from Qatar in exchange
The post Qatari bribery scheme in the US Congress should be investigated by FBI appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.