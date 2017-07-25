Ctg tax office buys boat for officials to commute

The authorities of Chittagong Tax Zone-4 have bought a boat for its officials to commute through waist-deep water on streets during rains and tide, reports bdnews24.com.

The people, coming to the office at Road No. 1 in the Chittagong Development Area (CDA) near the main road of Agrabad to pay taxes, are also taking the boat ride.

The streets in the area often go under water when there is a little downpour or during tide.

Taxmen working in the area said they had to pay fares for rickshaw ride to the office from Badamtoli regularly - so there was the inventive step of buying a boat to travel on the road.

"Water clogs on the street almost every day. It hampers commuting of the officials and employees as well as office work. That's why we've bought the boat," Tax Commissioner for the area Ahmed Ullah told the news agency on Sunday.

The tax office spent around Tk 26,000 to buy the boat two weeks ago. A guard of the office operates it.

According to UNB, most of the low-lying areas in the port city went under knee-deep to waist-deep water due to heavy rain for the last two days, causing suffering to city dwellers.

A total of 165.6 millimetres of rains were recorded in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a flight of Regent Airways was forced to land at the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka as it could not land at the Shah Amanat International Airport due to bad weather.

The flight came from Muscat, capital of Oman, around 8:00 am, but could not manage to land at the airport due to bad weather, said manager of Shah Amanat International Airport wing commander Riazul Karim.

However, other flights landed at the airport safely. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express