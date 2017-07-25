Officials, researchers less aware of BD\’s pledges to cut CO2 emission

The government officials and researchers are less aware than non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private stakeholders of the pledges Bangladesh has made to the United Nations regarding reduction of carbon emission, according to a study.

Around 70 per cent of the government officials are informed about the government's commitment, which is the lowest among the South Asian countries, said the study of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

On the other hand, almost cent per cent NGOs and private stakeholders are aware of such commitment of the government.

The Bangladesh chapter of the Berlin-based watchdog presented findings of the study on 'Nations' commitment with the UN to adapt climate change' at a press conference held in its city office on Monday.

The government and academic groups in Bangladesh are, however, more aware of energy-efficient technologies than private players and NGOs, said the study.

The study showed that perception on using rail and water transport systems to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emission is much lower among private players, too.

The same is true for energy efficient fans to reduce CO2 emission.

Executive Director of the TIB Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, its advisor Professor Dr Sumaiya Khair, director of Asian Centre for Development Professor Dr A K Enamul Haque and senior programme manager of TIB's Climate Finance Governance unit M. Zakir Hossain Khan attended the press conference among others.

Dr A K Enamul Haque presented the findings of the study.

Explaining the background of the study, he said governments of 165 countries pledged to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to reduce carbon emission in their respective region following Paris agreement in 2015.

The study was conducted to know about efforts of the South Asian countries and the level of awareness among the stakeholders.

According to the study, though the governments of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives pledged to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, the levels of awareness vary in case of different stakeholders.

In each of the six countries, the government offices are less aware than the non-government ones, the study revealed.

The study report has been prepared based on 140 stakeholders' opinions from six South Asian countries, collected via e-mail within a period from November last year to April this year with the help of researchers from other South Asian countries, said Dr Enamul Haque.

The study report also presented a set of recommendations for greenhouse effects based on experts' opinion including lessening traffic jam in cities, development of urban transport and enhancing city traffic controlling systems.

The experts of South Asian countries also suggested developing skill for power generation, change in fuel use in brick kilns, popularising energy-efficient electronic goods and implementation of fuel auditing system in factories.

The TIB study report recommended that the South Asian governments further scrutinise the measures so far taken to check greenhouse effect.

Incentive-based policies to promote energy-efficient production and consumption should be prioritised to reduce GHG emissions in the South Asian countries, it said.

It also recommended that the development partners provide assistance to the six countries to examine their public policies in terms of tax, subsidy and other regulations to create incentives for firms to become energy efficient and thus contribute to reducing GHG emission.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said though not a polluting country, Bangladesh has been playing an efficient role to reduce the negative impact of climate change since the topic came into light across the globe.

"Bangladesh formed a fund with own finance for climate change adaptation prior to the availability of foreign aid, which is very inspiring for us," he said. Carbon-emitting sources including power plants in South Asian countries are in the hands of governments, the TIB ED said, adding that the key responsibilities are to be vested with the government.

"The study, however, showed that private sector and individuals can also contribute to the efforts, besides the government," he added.

saif.febd@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express