Govt asks madrasas to drop \’international,\’ \’cadet\’ from names

The government has ordered the madrasas to drop the words 'cadet' and 'international' from their names, reports bdnews24.com.

The education ministry has asked such unapproved institutions to get permission for conducting educational activities from the authorities within three months.

The ministry's Technical and Madrasah Education Division issued the order on 'illegal business of cadet madrasas' on Sunday following instructions from the Prime Minister's Office.

The ministry has asked the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, National Curriculum and Textbook Board chairman, director general of Directorate of Madrasah Education, deputy commissioners, district education officers, upazila executive officers and education officers, and the principals of the cadet madrasas to implement the directives.

It asked the authorities to ensure that the madrasas follow curriculum set by NCTB and Madrasah Education Board.

The Directorate of Madrasah Education, Madrasah Education Board, deputy commissioners, district education officers, upazila executive officers and education officers have been asked to regularly monitor the activities of these institutions.

A representative of the district or Upazila education officer has to be included in the managing committees of these institutions, according to the order.

The madrasas must hoist national flag and the students must sing national anthem during assembly, the government said in the order.



—–

Source: The Financial Express