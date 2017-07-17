Brexit talks kick off today

Prime Minister Theresa May's top team of ministers are increasingly convinced of the need for a transition period as Britain leaves the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday. Brexit minister David Davis and his negotiating team are due in Brussels today (Monday) for a first full round of Brexit talks. "Five weeks ago the idea of a transition period was quite a new concept, I think now you would find that pretty much everybody around the cabinet table accepts that there will be some kind of transition," Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

— Reuters [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express