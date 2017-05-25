Religious leaders consider tax different from Zakat

Tax and Zakat are two different issues which should not be mixed up to deprive the national exchequer of tax revenue, religious leaders said Wednesday.

Payment of Zakat and Fitra is a religious obligation and tax payment is required for carrying out state expenditure for development, said Shamim Mohammad Afzal, Director General (DG) of the Islamic foundation.

He said the national education policy should highlight the issue why tax payment and Zakat are two different things.

Leaders from all religions Islam, Hindu, Christianity and Buddhism at a programme in the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Wednesday stressed the need for building awareness on tax payment.

Minister for religious affairs Principal Motiur Rahman, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said coordinated efforts from leaders of all religions are needed to increase tax compliance.

Religious leaders play a major role in building awareness among the people, he said.

Secretary to the ministry of religious affairs Md Abdul Jalil, who attended the programme as special guest, said while Zakat should be paid on whole wealth, tax is imposed only on the basis of taxable income.

He said tax collection would be increased if the government can net black money.

Senior secretary to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) and NBR chairman Md Nojibur Rahman chaired the meeting.

Director general of research and statistics department of the NBR Belal Chowdhury gave a presentation on revenue collection progress and the tax authority's effort to increase tax collection.

He said religious leaders can make people aware of their responsibility in the holy month of Ramadan.

Only 2.0 per cent people are currently paying tax which should be increased, he added.

Mawlana Mizanur Rahman of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque said there are 3,00,000 mosques with Khatibs who can enlighten people during Juma payers on payment of tax.

"People who are giving Zakat must pay tax if they have taxable income," he said.

One religious leader wanted to know whether the government considers tax exemption on the amount that is paid as Zakat.

The NBR chairman said the revenue board will arrange meetings in every district to sit with leaders of other religions.

He said partnership between the NBR and religious leaders will help raise awareness at local level.

The NBR will publish booklets and hand those over to the religious affairs ministry for distribution among religious leaders and mass people.

doulot_akter@yahoo.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express