Mongla to become key economic hub, says BEPZA boss

The Mongla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) of southern region will be the latest economic hub of the country, reports BSS.

"Within a short time, the Mongla EPZ would be the main economic hub of the southern region, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the pace of living in this region," Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Maj Gen Mohd. Habibur Rahman Khan said this while speaking as the chief guest at an investment seminar recently.

Mongla EPZ organised the seminar at a local hotel in Khulna to promote Mongla, Ishwardi and Uttara EPZs located in Northern and Southern part of the country, said a release issued in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mr Khan said the investors of Mongla EPZ would be privileged to manage their business through the Padma Bridge and the Asian Highway.

A fully functional Pyra port, establishment of rail links to Mongla, operation of the proposed airport would change the economic scenario of the region, he added.



Source: The Financial Express