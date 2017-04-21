12,770 hectares of land under jute farming in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, Apr 20: Cultivation of jute is going on in full swing in Nilphamari district and it would continue for a fortnight or so. Jute would be cultivated in expanded areas in this year than that of the last year in the district.

DAE sources said this year's target of jute cultivation in the district is on 12,770 hectares of land and production target is 1,34,897 tonnes, out of which local variety to be cultivated in 1831 hectares of lands to produce 14662 tonnes of jute and Tossa variety in 10939 hectares of land to produce 1,19235 tonnes.

Sources said in the last year jute was cultivated in 11609 hectares of land but jute cultivation area increasing this year as the farmers got fair price in the last year.

Sources said the farmers are now shifting from Boro cultivation to jute because the farmers sustained losses in cultivating Boro in the last season due to low price of Boro paddy during the harvesting period.

Sources said most of the farmers are interested in cultivating Tossa variety jute as its demand and price is very high in the markets. Necessary inputs including quality seed, fertilizer and insecticide are now easily available in the markets.

While contacted Abdur Rahman, a jute farmer of Itakhola Union Parishod (UP) of Sadar Upazila, said jute cultivation is profitable as its sticks is used as firewood and fencing the houses and so on in the rural areas and its price is also very high. He said the land of the district is also favourable for jute cultivation

Source: The Financial Express