Special OMS of rice, flour starts in Sunamganj flood-hit areas

SYLHET, Apr 20: The food department has started special Open Market Sale (OMS) of rice and flour in flood-hit Sunamganj.

In this connection, nine dealers have started selling the commodity items in the district town while three others at the upazila headquarters. Each of the dealers has been selling one tonne of rice and the same quantity of flour daily since April 10.

The price of rice has been set at Tk 15 per kg and 'Atta' at Tk 17, an official said, adding, every day 42 tonnes of rice and the same quantity of Atta are being sold in the district. One can purchase 2.0 kgs to 5.0 kgs of the items.

Regional Controller of Food Md Anisuzzaman said the dealers as well as the food department employees are in much trouble to cope with the rising demands. Already 630 tonnes of food grains had been sold out till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the different quarters have demanded continuing the OMS programme till the harvest of Boro crop.

The demands were raised at an emergency meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room on Wednesday. Minister for Disaster management & Relief Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya attended the meeting as the chief guest, while DC of Sunamganj Sheikh Md Rafiqul Islam presided.

The minister assured of taking all-out efforts to keep the market stable and regular food grain supply. If needed, he added, additional measures would be taken.

"We are aware of people's sufferings", the minister said.

Later, he distributed foodgrains among 100 distressed people in Lakshmansri area of Sadar upazila.

Source: The Financial Express