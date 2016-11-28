India to fund dev projects in Madaripur

Indian government will fund a number of projects in Madaripur district involving Tk 23 million.

To this effect, India and Bangladesh signed two memorandum of understandings (MoUs) on Sunday in the presence of Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan and Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Senior government officials from Madaripur were also present on the occasion.

Under the projects, development of Charmuguria Merchant High School, Development of Bir Muktijodha Shajahan Khan College and development of Charmuguria Sree Sree Kalibari Mondir will be undertaken in Madaripur Sadar Upzila at a cost of Tk 13.5 million.

Development of Kapali Jubo Shango Radha Krishno Durga & Gonesnh Pagol Mandir, construction of Amgram Sree Sree Radha Krishno Mondir, development of Kadambari Union College and development of auditorium in Gonesh Pagol Ashrom will be taken in Rajoir upzila at a cost of Tk 9.5 million.

Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan and High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla later visited various sites where the development work will be undertaken under the projects, according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express