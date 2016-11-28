PM safely reaches Budapest

A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday evening on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Hungarian President Dr Janos Ader to attend the Budapest Water Summit 2016.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage arrived at Ferenc Liszt International Airport at 6:15 pm (local time).

Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola, Bangladesh Ambassador to Hungary M Abu Zafar, Hungarian Ambassador in Dhaka Gyula Petho and Chief of Protocol of Hungary Istvan Manno received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Hasina was given a static guard of honour by the Hungarian armed forces after arrival at the airport.

From the Liszt International Airport in Budapest, a ceremonial motorcade escorted the Prime Minister to Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace where she will be staying during the visit.

Earlier, on way her to Budapest from Dhaka, the special flight of the national carrier had to land at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan at 01:15 pm (Turkmenistan time) due to some technical problems in the aircraft.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with members of the entourage were all safe during the time.

The flight again took off from the Ashgabat International Airport when engineers concerned announced it trouble-free.

When the PM's plane was being fixed, a London-bound schedule flight of Biman was sent to Ashgabat Airport as a backup for the Prime Minister and her entourage.

However, Biman's engineers had fixed the problem by then.

Briefing reporters, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said during the four-hour of unscheduled stopover at Ashgabat International airport, the Prime Minister was taken to the VVIP lounge of the airport.

During her stay there, Deputy Speaker of the Turkmenistan Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Women Affairs Ministry of the country called on Sheikh Hasina.

They informally held discussions with the Prime Minister on the potentiality of trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Turkmenistan particularly on importing various products from Bangladesh.

Besides, the Indian Minister of Communication who was visiting Turkmenistan and Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan also called on Sheikh Hasina at the VVIP lounge of the Ashgabat International Airport.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for Budapest on Sunday morning as a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime

Minister and her entourage left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Budapest at 9:00 am.

Ministers and high civil and military officials saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud and Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali are accompanying the Prime Minister during the tour.

Bangladesh and Hungary are likely to sign four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Sheikh Hasina's visit.

Hasina and her Hungarian counterpart Victor Orban will jointly inaugurate Bangladesh-Hungarian Business and Economic Forum.

This is the first head of government-level bilateral visit between the two countries, said Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at a press conference here on Thursday.

On November 28, the Prime Minister will address the inaugural session of the two-day Budapest Water Summit (BWS-2016). The Summit with the theme 'Water Connects' aims to promote water as source of cooperation, peace and development for all countries committed to sustainable development.

During the summit on November 28-30, some 1,800 participants, including over a dozen of heads of state and government from 117 countries, will lay down their proposed solutions for the relevant international bodies by adopting the 'Budapest Statement 2016'.

Later, she along with the Hungarian President and other dignitaries are expected to visit a Sustainable Water Solution Expo.

Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with Hungarian President Dr Janos Ader at his office at the Presidential Palace.

At the evening, she will join the dinner to be hosted by the Hungarian president.

On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister will go to Heroes' Square to show the respect to the Hungarian national heroes and unknown soldiers who died for the establishment of the country. She will pay tributes placing wreaths there.

Later, she will hold bilateral talks with her Hungarian counterpart Victor Orban at Kossuth Square where she will be given a formal guard of honour.

The meeting will be followed by a signing ceremony of a number of agreements. Those are MoU between the Foreign Ministries of Hungary and Bangladesh; MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Water Management between the two governments; MoU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers will deliver press statements after the bilateral talks.

The Prime Minister will then attend a high-level panel of water with the Hungarian President and join a working lunch to be hosted by the President.

In the afternoon, Hasina along with the Hungarian Prime Minister will attend the concluding ceremony of Bangladesh-Hungary Business and economic Forum and witness the signing ceremony of MoU between the

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Then both the Prime Ministers will deliver their statements after the signing ceremony.

The Prime Minister will leave Budapest by a Biman VVIP flight on Wednesday, according to a news agency.

