Trump, on Twitter: \’Fidel Castro is dead!\’

US President-elect Donald Trump has given his first reaction to the death of Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied US efforts to topple him.

"Fidel Castro is dead!" he said in Twitter without elaborating on Saturday.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, threatened during his campaign to reverse President Barack Obama's moves to open relations with Cuba over concerns about religious freedom.

Fidel Castro took power in a 1959 revolution and ruled Cuba for 49 years with a mix of charisma and iron will, creating a one-party state and becoming a central figure in the Cold War.

He was denounced by the US and its allies but admired by many leftists around the world, especially socialist revolutionaries in Latin America and Africa.

Transforming Cuba from a playground for rich Americans into a symbol of resistance to Washington, Castro outlasted nine US presidents in power, according to Reuters. – bz

