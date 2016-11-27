Bangladesh rout Singapore on way to AHF Cup final

Bangladesh blown Singapore away on Saturday to blast their way through to the title decider of the AHF Cup hockey final. They blanked the South East Asian country 8-0.

Bangladesh broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a field goal through Milon Hossain. They never looked back from there at the King's Park Hockey Ground in Hong Kong.

Roman Sarkar doubled the lead three minutes later before Russell Mahmud Jimmy made it 3-0 in the 37th minute.

Mamunur Rahman Chayan then scored another from a penalty corner before Puskor Khisha Mimo and Krishna Kumar Das each added goals in the space of five minutes to make it 6-0 before the hour mark.

Ashraful Islam then scored twice from the penalty corners before the final whistle to wrap things up in style.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka or Hong Kong in the final on Sunday, according to a news agency. – bz

Source: The Financial Express