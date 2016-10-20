A paradigm shift from public procurement to PPP procurement

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a growing concept under the present-day market oriented economy across the world. In the implementation of large public infrastructure projects governments can find it convenient to involve the private sector for enhancing skills, quality, competitiveness and viability to build required infrastructure, infrastructure services and public services.

In Bangladesh, the last decade saw formulation of PPP strategy, policies and creation of PPP framework.

Md. Faruque Hossain, now an additional secretary, by dint of his duty in the government service, has been actively involved in the process of legal and institution building for PPP. He has insight into the PPP issues, opportunities and challenges. This book is based on his research on public-private partnership submitted in fulfillment of requirements for his master's in public procurement at ITC-ILO and Turin University, Italy in 2014.

The book is an interesting read as it brims with information, data and elaboration on various aspects of PPP and public procurement. His attempts to clarify definition of PPP, public procurement and relevant issues deserve appreciation. The advantage for him in doing so is his strong command on both PPP and public procurement. In the book the author has dwelt on institutional arrangement of PPP, its progress and bottlenecks along with reasons. Confusions about PPP modality at various echelons relationship and difference between PPP and public procurement and the paradigm shift from public procurement to PPP procurement and so on, are among others, highlighted with examples in the book.

The findings he has captured through research in the book titled, "A paradigm shift from public procurement to PPP in Bangladesh: Challenges behind the scene" may benefit students, teachers, researchers and academics with a focus on why PPP has not made expected progress despite having excellent policies and strategy in Bangladesh.

Faruque Hossain has earned fame as a unique writer as his works are diverse and varied. Professionally he is an expert trainer in public procurement. He has excelled in juvenile literature too. With as many as 48 titles to his credit, mostly on rhymes, stories and travel stories, Faruque Hossain has enriched the juvenile literature in Bangladesh.

His composition has ushered in a different horizon for rhymes that has drawn attention of readers and writers as well. The inner-meanings have given his rhymes uniqueness. However, he has not limited his literary intelligence to rhymes only.

His works include wonderful pieces of tales, travel stories, poems and also info-stories for juveniles. To a rarity, he has successfully blended literary art and expertise in PPP and public procurement in him. An Additional Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh, Faruque Hossain, is now the Director General of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), IMED, Ministry of Planning.

He is a National Trainer in public procurement and resource person of CIPS, UK having a master degree from ITC-ILO and Turin University, Italy, in public procurement. He also did his master's in soil science and business administration.

Source: The Financial Express