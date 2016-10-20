Maldives pulls out of Commonwealth

The Maldives has pulled out of the 53-nation Commonwealth. A foreign ministry statement on October 13 said the decision was taken because of interference by the organisation in its internal affairs, unfair and unjust treatment to it.

The decision was difficult but inevitable, said a government spokesman Ibrahim Shihab. It came in the wake of threat by the Commonwealth last month to suspend the Maldives if it failed to address the concerns about suppression of democratic rights.

The crisis in the Maldives was apparently aggravated by the political stance of former President Mohammad Nasheed. Living in self-exile in Britain for nearly a year Nasheed has been campaigning against the Maldives government. He has been meeting political leaders, Commonwealth officials and intellectuals. He gave a grim picture of political situation in his country to them, alleging autocratic rule of President Abdulla Yameen and oppression on political opponents.

Nasheed himself was jailed for 13 years on charge of ordering arrest and detention of a judge at the fag end of his rule in 2012 that triggered unrest and a police-army coup which overthrew him from power. Early this year he sought for and was granted one month's leave from the prison for medical treatment in Britain. Leave expired, he did not return home to suffer in jail. He sought political asylum in Britain which was granted.

The Maldives, a founding member of the SAARC, became a multi-party democracy in 2008 when Mohammed Nasheed came to power as President, elected in the first democratic election held in the country. He was too close to India and entered deals with Delhi which his opponents considered to be against national interest. The deals were scrapped when Vice President Dr Mohammad Waheed replaced him. Nasheed was also accused of trying to promote secularism in the Maldives, an Islamic state where people of other faiths are barred from citizenship.

Mohammad Abdulla Yameen came to power in 2013 presidential election defeating Mohammad Nasheed. Political opponents have accused him of authoritarianism and corruption. In recent years concerns have mounted over worsening human rights, freedom of judiciary and detention of political opponents. Two of his erstwhile allies in the government have been jailed for lengthy terms on charge of conspiracy against his government. Death penalty was re-introduced after 60 years of unofficial moratorium. Political gathering was restricted and any action deemed insulting to Islam will earn severe punishment.

A luxurious tourist resort on the Indian Ocean, the country became a member of the Commonwealth in 1982. Diplomats privately say withdrawal from the Commonwealth, comprising mostly of former British colonies, will not harm the country. In fact, small countries having little or no influence get little benefit from Commonwealth membership. Supporters say the organisation plays important role in encouraging countries to comply with democratic standards.

The Maldives is not a lone example to have pulled out from the Commonwealth. Pakistan was suspended in 2007 but allowed re-entry the following year when President Parvez Mosharraf withdrew emergency and pledged he would not contest the ensuing election. Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Gambia were also suspended or withdrew from the Commonwealth at different times.

The Maldives government has lamented that the Commonwealth has failed to recognise the progress and achievements the country accomplished in cultivating a culture of democracy, building and strengthening democratic institutions and human rights. It has strengthened democratic governance and reinforced separation of powers. These achievements have resulted in strengthening the rule of law and produced tangible outcomes in strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of Commonwealth, said they were saddened at the Maldives' withdrawal from the organisation. She hoped this would be temporary and felt it would return to the family of Commonwealth.

Source: The Financial Express