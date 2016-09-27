Dhaka jailer given death threat

A General Diary (GD) was filed by the jailer of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Saturday, over receiving death threats for executing death sentences of war criminals.

Jailer Nesar Alam said he filed the GD with South Keraniganj Police Station around 8:00pm.

The death threat was issued against him and his family members through a phone call from an unknown number around 12pm, he added, according to a news agency.

ZR

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express