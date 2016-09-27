US mall shooting suspect in custody

A suspect sought over a fatal gun attack at a shopping centre in Washington State on Friday has been captured, police say on Saturday.

Details of the arrest have not been revealed although media reports say it took place in Oak Harbor, south-west of Burlington where the shooting happened.

Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside Macy's department store at Cascade Mall.

The FBI said there is no evidence that the shooting was linked to terrorism.

The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management confirmed the arrest on Twitter. The suspect's name has not been released,

It said a news conference would be held later.

Police launched a huge manhunt after the shooting, releasing a photo of the suspect, who was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black shirt and shorts.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Three women and a girl were killed inside Macy's while a man later died in hospital.

The Seattle Times reported that the youngest victim was 16-year-old Sarai Lara, who had survived cancer as a young child.

Her mother described her as a happy, responsible, driven student.

Police say security cameras showed the suspect entering the shopping centre without a weapon. Ten minutes later the video shows the suspect entering Macy's with a rifle.

The gunman had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

A prayer service for the victims was held on Saturday evening at the Central United Methodist Church in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, according to BBC.

Source: The Financial Express