 

The Infodemic: Influenza Vaccine Fluzone Isn’t More Deadly Than Covid-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The influenza vaccine Fluzone is more deadly than Covid-19.

Vedict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that there is a double standard in the response to H1N1 vs. COVID-19.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: USA Today

 

