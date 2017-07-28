Two cops die in Dinajpur road crash

Two policemen were killed in a road accident at Cinema Hall intersection of Hakimpur upazila headquarters of Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-inspector Siddiqur Rahman and Constable Akbar Hossain of Hakimpur Police Station, reports UNB.

Abdus Shabur, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the accident took place when a speedy truck hit their motorcycle around 4:00pm while they were returning to the police station after official work, leaving them critically injured.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express