South Africa pick Maharaj, Morkel for Champions Trophy

JOHANNESBURG, Apr 20 (AP): South Africa on Wednesday selected uncapped spinner Keshav Maharaj and recalled quick bowler Morne Morkel for the Champions Trophy, while Dale Steyn will make his comeback from injury with the Proteas' second-string team.

Maharaj was given the second specialist spin bowler spot in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in June after Imran Tahir. Slow left-armer Maharaj made his test debut in November but hasn't yet played a limited-overs international.

Morkel was included having recovered from a serious back injury. The fast bowler hasn't played an ODI since June last year. AB de Villiers will captain top-ranked South Africa as it seeks a first limited-overs title since winning the 1998 Champions Trophy. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express