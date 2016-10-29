Faridpur farmer succumbs to clash injuries

A farmer, who was injured in a clash between two groups of people in Shailkupa upazila of the district on October 20 over a trivial matter, died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam Sikder 38, a resident of Shapkhola village in the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Shailkupa Police Station Tariqul Islam said 15 people, including Jahangir, were injured in the clash between the supporters of Nityanandapur Union Parishad chairman Faruk Bishwas and UP member Titu Sikder at Shapkhola village on October 20.

Jahangir was first admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. However, he died at the hospital in the early hours of Friday, eight days after the incident; according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express