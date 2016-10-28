Man strangles wife to death

A housewife was found dead at her Madhukhali Poura Bazar residence on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Madhumala, 22, wife of Nitya Mondol of Shibpur village in Megchami Union.

Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Madhukhali Police Station, said locals spotted her body at the house around 12:00pm and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Madhumala is believed to have been strangulated to death by her husband Nitya Mondol. Meanwhile, police arrested Nitya; according to a news agency.

- TM



Source: The Financial Express