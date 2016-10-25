Oil edges up ahead of US data

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters): Oil edged up on Tuesday ahead of the release of US crude inventory data, which in recent weeks has provided bullish surprises, but a flurry of top-level comments from OPEC members regarding chances of an output cut kept a lid on prices.

International Brent crude oil futures rose 35 cents to $51.81 per barrel at 0910 GMT from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures turned positive, gaining 37 cents to $50.89 a barrel, after being negative throughout much of Asia trading.

The private American Petroleum Institute is due to publish its weekly crude stocks estimates on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, followed by the official Energy Information Administration data due on Wednesday.

"Crude oil does not want to drop the support until it sees if it can use the weekly US statistics for another test of an upside break-out," analysts at Petromatrix said in a note.

A Reuters poll showed that US crude inventories were forecast to have risen last week by a likely 800,000 barrels to 469.5 million barrels.



Source: The Financial Express