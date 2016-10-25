Modern agri methods start boosting crop output in Sylhet Division

SYLHET, Oct 25: A good number of farmers of Sylhet Division are showing their interest in adapting modern agriculture methods to enhance their crop output.

Although the common farmers in the region were less interested in agriculture for different reasons, things started getting a big change in recent years, said Additional Director of DAE, Sylhet Division, Krishna Chandra Hore.

They are now applying modern techniques on their croplands according to the suggestion from the agriculture officials, the official added.

Sources said of the total cultivated lands during the current T-Aman season, organic manure was applied on 63,283 hectares of land while balanced fertiliser was applied on 193,902 hectares, standard plants were planted on 249,978 hectares of land while granular Urea was applied on 2330 hectares, Leaf Colour Chart (LCC) on 119,730 hectares of land, perching is being done on 313,003 hectares of land, line sowing was done 251,612 hectares of land and light trap is set on 2154 hectares of land. Besides, ideal seedbeds were set on 9731 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, Our Gopalganj Correspondent adds:Farmers of Sadar Upazila of the district have started using light trap method on their Aman field to save crop from pest.

Official sources said local farmers are also showing their interest in using the method because of its low installation cost.

Md Mizanur Rahman, upazila agriculture officer, Gopalganj Sadar said a section of farmers of 21 unions in the upazila has started using the method for saving Aman paddy from pest.

Some farmers of Baulatali village said the method is gaining popularity day by day. They said it is easy to install, requires low cost and can be set up on all kinds of crop fields. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express