Maple Leaf International School organises science fair

Maple Leaf International School has organised its Annual Science Fair 2016 with some 542 projects prepared by 1134 students showcased in the fair.

Students from Classes I to X participated in project-making and display during the event.

The main objective event was to infuse interest in students in innovative science projects, channel their curiosity into technology and tap into their creativity, it said.

Principal of the school Ali Karam Reza was the chief guest at the two-day event which ended at Dr Nawab Ali Auditorium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on Saturday, according to a news agency. – bz

Source: The Financial Express