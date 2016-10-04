England XI win over BCB XI defying Kayes\’ ton

FATULLAH, Oct 4 (UNB): England XI warmed up them well with a 4-wicket victory over BCB XI in the only one-day warm-up match ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh national side, starting on Friday, reports UNB.

The England XI chased down the winning target scoring 313 for 6 in 46.1 overs, replying to BCB XI's 309/9 in 50 overs at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Skipper Jos Buttler who hammered unbeaten 80 off 64 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes for the side, fired a boundary in the last ball off Al-Amin to draw the winning line.

Besides, Buttler stayed with Moeen Ali in the 6th wicket stand of 139 in 16.5 overs for the win that denied Imrul Kayes' century of 121 for BCB XI.

Buttler and Moeen started from 170/5 in 28.3 overs and managed to level the opponent's score of 309, losing six wickets, before the latter fell to Sunzamul Islam for 70 off 51 balls featuring eight boundaries and two sixes.

The encounter in Fatullah turned into a cracker, following young Bangladeshi pace merchant Ebadatur Rahman's impressive spell that interrupted the English team's flowing start to their chase.

Set 310 to win off 50 overs, the Englishmen started fluently, with openers Jason Roy and James Vince bringing up their 50 partnership in just the 7th over. They looked set to continue their good work but in his very first over, Ebadat, struck by removing Roy (28 off 22b; 2×4, 2×6) leaving the tourists 72/1 in the 8.4 overs.

Vince continued to make hay with the sun shining over Fatullah, but in the 12.2 overs, Ebadat, one of two young pacemen fast-tracked into contention for a place in the Bangladesh set-up, struck again, getting the English opener caught behind just two short of his half-century, when his team total was one short of 100.

That managed to put the brakes on the English chase, as the two relatively new batsmen at the crease, Bairstow and Duckett, took it upon themselves to steady the ship.

But the BCB boys struck again in the 19.3 overs, with medium pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi getting Bairstow, batting on 11, to edge behind. The Englishmen were 127/3 at that point and something sure was happening in Fatullah.

Shuvagata Hom, bowling his off-spin, then got in the act to remove one-down Ben Duckett, clean bowled for 29 when scoreboard showing 143 for 4. Ben Stokes scored 28 runs off 40 balls with three fours and a six before he was bowled by Al Amin in 28.3 overs leaving team total 170 for 5.

Opener Imrul Kayes century of 121 propelled BCB XI, elect to bat first after winning the toss, score a formidable 309/9 against England XI in the one-day warm-up match.

BCB XI played 50 overs, in the only warm-up ahead of a three-match ODI series, ahead of the three-match ODI series against the visitors, to post the mammoth target spurred by the contribution of 69, 71 and 85 runs in the 4th, 3rd and 2nd wickets.

On the way to his century, Kayes featured six sixes and 11 boundaries off 91 balls and was bowled out by pacer David Jonathan Willey at team's 191/3 in 28.5 overs.

Tigers' Test side skipper Mushfiqur Rahim got back his form scoring 51 off 57 balls with five boundaries. Mushfiqur was caught by skipper Joseph Charles Buttler off Benjamin Andrew Stokes bowling at 260/4 in 40.1 overs.

Brief Scorecard

BCB XI innings: 309/9 in 50 overs; Imrul Kayes 121, Mushfiqur Rahim 51, Nasir Hossain 46, Nazmul Hossain Shanto 36, Christopher Roger Woakes 3/52, Benjamin Andrew Stokes 36, David Jonathan Willey 2/63.

England XI innings: 313/6 in 46.1 overs, Joseph Charles Buttler unbeaten 80, Moeen Munir Ali 70, James Michael Vince 48, Ben Matthew Duckett 29, Jason Jonathan Roy 28, Benjamin Andrew Stokes 28, Ebadat Hossain 2/26, Sunzamul Islam 1/23, Shuvagata Hom 1/42, Kamrul Islam Rabbi 1/72, Al-Amin Hossain 1/64. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express