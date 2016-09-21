Trader killed in Habiganj road crash

A trader was killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a battery-run one at Dhuliakhal Industrial Area on Habiganj-Shayestaganj road in Chunarughat upazila on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jalal Miah, 40, son of late Abdul Barik of Mirashi village in the upazila.

Witnesses said Jalal was going to Habiganj from Chunarughat riding a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the afternoon.

When he reached Dhuliakhal Industrial Area, his vehicle collided head-on with the battery-run auto-rickshaw, leaving him injured severely.

Later, he was rushed to Chunarughat Sadar Modern Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening, according to a news agency.

