Two non-Arab countries, Turkey and Iran, have engaged in a fierce competition for Middle Eastern hegemony but, to achieve this, they will have to break free of the other’s influence from the South Caucasus to Syria and from Iraq to Lebanon. They will also need to cope with their own specific constraints to become a […]

The post Regional cold war between Turkey and Iran appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings