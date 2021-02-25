Sexy advertisement draws anger from Chinese people

Sexy Tea, a popular Chinese beverage brand also known as Modern China Tea Shop, has recently become the target of netizen anger due to an inappropriate advertisement suggesting women are “bargain products.” A popular brand that originated in the city of Changsha in Central China’s Hunan Province, Sexy Tea introduced a mug sporting the sentence […]

