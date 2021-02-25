Britain’s politicians barely view addressing the poverty issue as a policy priority. Rather, they have brought their political acting to the international stage. The UK has kept a high profile in regional and international issues. In spite of lacking the ability to take a lead among the West to find faults with China, it has […]
The post Britain with severe poverty isn’t a major power now appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Comments are closed. Please check back later.