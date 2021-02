Following 2011 terrorist attacks in China‚Äôs Xinjiang province, it was clear that Uyghur radical Muslims are already connected to international terrorist groups, including Hizb ut Tahrir, which is ideologically similar as Islamic State (ISIS). According to intelligence sources, although India openly condemns radical Islamic militancy, its has been secretly providing training and funding to Hizb […]

The post Terror outfit Hizb ut Tahrir expanding network in China appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings