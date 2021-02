Our team of cyber and video experts are scrutinizing the latest video of Princess Latifa, which has been released by BBC on February 16, 2021. Initially, our experts have found that in the last video of Princess Latifa, at the time stamp 11:20, the image is blackened, purposely to obscure Latifa’s lips, in order to […]

