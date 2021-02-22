The US and the EU will make a mockery out of the virtues of morality and human rights they preach unless they stop Erdogan’s outrageous criminal treatment of his own people, writes Alon Ben-Meir Human rights abuses under Erdogan are beyond the pale of inhumanity and moral decadence. The list of Erdogan’s violations and cruelty […]

