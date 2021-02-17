There’s been some confusion over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, because of a dosing mistake in one of the early trials. But what’s clear is that its efficacy with a standard, two-dose schedule is 62%. In comparison, the efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine is 95%, while interim results suggest the Novavax vaccine has an efficacy of 89%. These differences matter, because if vaccine […]

The post AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t ensure herd immunity appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings