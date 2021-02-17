Ultimately, the Gulf states need to deal with the situation on the ground as American policies on the region take shape. They would do well to start formulating policies now rather than waiting, which will diminish any bargaining power they may have. Writes Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib Mohammad Jawad Zarif posted a video to commemorate […]

The post Gulf nations can no longer remain in the shadows of US policy appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings