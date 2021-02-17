Rocket Attack in Iraq Kills 1, Wounds 5

A rocket attack late Monday near the Irbil airport and a nearby base housing U.S. troops killed one foreign civilian contractor and injured at least five other people, the U.S. coalition and officials in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq said.

One U.S. servicemember was among the five people injured in the attack, for which a group called Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed responsibility.

Neither the coalition nor the Kurdistan government had many details on the foreign civilian contractor who was killed.

Security forces gather following a rocket attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, Feb. 15, 2021.

Monday’s attack was the most deadly against U.S.-led forces in Iraq for almost a year. Tensions have escalated between militias aligned with Iran on one side and U.S. forces, their Iraqi and Kurdish allies on the other side.

On Monday, about three rockets fell in an area between the airport and the base, authorities said, adding that two other rockets struck civilian neighborhoods, wounding several and destroying property.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh tweeted that the attack marked a “dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the autonomous Kurdish region, condemned the attack “in the strongest terms,” AFP reported.

Coalition officials said it is unclear if the military base housing U.S. troops was the target of the attack.

The group Saraya Awliya al-Dam, however, said it targeted the base over its “American occupation” in Iraq.

In response to the attack, security has been beefed up around the airport. Agence France-Presse reported helicopters were flying over the city.



