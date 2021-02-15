 

Washington targets American patriots

When the current regime in Washington, D.C. says they are “going after violent extremists,” they mean patriots. Writes John D. Guandolo Three weeks ago, President Obama’s “Counter-Terrorism Czar” and the former Director of Central Intelligence, John Brennan, spoke on MSNBC and stated the Biden team is moving in “laser-like fashion” to identify “religious extremists, authoritarians, […]

The post Washington targets American patriots appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1