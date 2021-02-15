As technology increases the abilities of modern countries to do more with drones and collect more data from airplanes and helicopters, the need for lightweight, effective and easy-to-use surveillance is increasing. Israel Aerospace Industries, one of Israel’s three defense giants, rolled out WASP, a new aerial surveillance system on Feb. 8, 2021. Writes Seth J. […]

The post Israel has become one of the world’s top defense technology innovators appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings