Growing number of civil society networks for peace, health and human rights from around the world are unifying their call for federal democracy in Myanmar. In a joint statement condemning the Coup d’état in Burma (after an online South Asia Solidarity Forum for federal democracy in Myanmar), over a hundred of these individuals, groups and […]

The post Call for federal democracy in Myanmar appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings